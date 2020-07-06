Mary Lou BoniAge 82 of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born in Canton to the late Joseph and Mary (Melpignano) Boni on March 5, 1938. Mary Lou was a Central Catholic High School graduate; she retired in 2000 from Erie Insurance Company after 25 years of working as an adjuster. She also was the owner of Hartville Ice Cream Shack and Treasures in the Attic.Along with her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by he brother, Ralph Boni. She is survived by her two brothers, Eugene Boni of Canton and Joseph (Colleen) Boni of Canton; and nieces and nephews, Brian, Angela, Chris (Marcy), Jennie, Stacy, and Joey.Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations, in Mary Lou's name, may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.Rossi (330) 492-5830