1/
Mary Lou Boni
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Boni

Age 82 of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born in Canton to the late Joseph and Mary (Melpignano) Boni on March 5, 1938. Mary Lou was a Central Catholic High School graduate; she retired in 2000 from Erie Insurance Company after 25 years of working as an adjuster. She also was the owner of Hartville Ice Cream Shack and Treasures in the Attic.

Along with her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by he brother, Ralph Boni. She is survived by her two brothers, Eugene Boni of Canton and Joseph (Colleen) Boni of Canton; and nieces and nephews, Brian, Angela, Chris (Marcy), Jennie, Stacy, and Joey.

Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations, in Mary Lou's name, may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.

Rossi (330) 492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
so sorry for your loss
sam dirocco
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved