Mary Lou (Waldman) Cain
went home on Friday, March 15, 2019, after brief illness. She was a ten-year resident at Worthington Christian Village in Columbus, Ohio where she was well known and loved. She was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Cain, MD, her parents, Mary and Clifford Waldman, her brother Jack Waldman, and step-daughter Diana Meador. She is survived by her son, Michael Ickes (Cheryl), her stepson, David Cain (Linda), her daughter, Tina Carnahan (Larry), eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was active in the Stark County Medical Auxiliary, an avid bowler and the library and resident activities at Worthington Christian Village. She was a glowing persona to all who knew and loved her. She was very special to her many grand and great-grandchildren.
A short service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens; Rev. Beth Frank officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions to Kindred Hospice; 540 Officenter Place-Suite 100; Gahanna, OH 43230 would be appreciated by Mary Lou. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019