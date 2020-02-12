Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Mary Campbell
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
206 East Lincoln Way
MINERVA, OH
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
206 East Lincoln Way
MINERVA, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
206 East Lincoln Way
MINERVA, OH
Mary Lou Campbell Obituary
Mary Lou Campbell

age 95, of Massillon and formerly Malvern died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. She was born April 28, 1924 in Marietta to Harry Distler and Margaret (Earley) Travis and was raised by Margaret and Kermit Travis Sr. She was a housewife and loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with family and friends. She is a member of the Malvern United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Campbell who died in 2008, two daughters, Connie Nigro, Kathy Beckett, sister, Kathryn Rine and a brother, Kermit "Junior" Travis. She is survived by two daughters, Mary (Mike) Pietrafese of Knoxsville, TN, Charlotte (Randy) French of Minerva, six sons, Joe (Peggy) Campbell of Malvern, Kenny (Lenora) Campbell of Pekin, Ronnie (Janet) Campbell of Malvern, Larry (Ethel) Campbell of Columbiana, Robert Campbell of Alliance, Kevin (Jill) Campbell of Massillon, 27 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 am in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday evening 7-9 pm and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Associating. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Feb. 12, 2020
