|
|
|
Mary Lou
Campbell
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 am in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday evening 7-9 pm and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Associating. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison,
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Feb. 13, 2020