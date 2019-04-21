Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL
801 Pittsburg Ave
North Canton, OH
Mary Lou Hinkin Obituary
Mary Lou Hinkin

96, of North Canton, passed away on April 8, 2019. Mary Lou was born in Coshocton, Ohio, on September 25, 1922, to the late Ernest and Clara Darr. Preceded in death by her husband, Clarence.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Hinkin and Tammy (Tim) Holdsworth; grandchildren, Joshua (Rachel) Holdsworth and Jesse Holdsworth; and great grandson, Zander Holdsworth.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Reed Funeral

Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. The family invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019
