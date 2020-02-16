Home

Macon Funeral Home
261 Iotla St
Franklin, NC 28734
(828) 524-5540
MARY LOU (OTT) HUSCUSSON

Mary Lou (Ott)

Huscusson

75, passed away February 9, 2020, in Franklin, NC, where she lived for 22 years; formerly of Canton, OH. Preceded in death by her husband, Quince Huscusson. She was formerly employed by Portage Electric, North Canton, OH.

Survived by one son, Don Brewer; grandsons, Bobbi Brewer and Nick Brewer both of Canton; one granddaughter, Destiny Brewer of Massillon, OH; great grandchildren: R.J. and Logan Brewer; eight sisters and three brothers; many nieces and nephews; her beloved dogs: Pickles, George and Bella; and many cats. She had a strong love for animals. She was a very strong and courageous woman.

There will be no services. Cremation by her request handled by Macon Funeral Home, Franklin, NC.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020
