Mary Lou Lawver
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Lawver

age 84, of East Sparta, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 in the Justin T. Rogers Hospice, Akron, OH. She was born February 7, 1936 in Bedford, IN to the late Roy and Rose (Panza) Gilmore. Mary Lou had attended St. Anthony/All Saints Parish.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lawver in 2013; one sister, Barbara Carnes. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Colleena and James Polsinelli, Jeania and Tim Mitchell; one son and daughter-in-law, Donald Lee and Ronaele Lawver; three grandchildren, Angelina Arntz, Angelo (Mindy) Zbuka and Nicole Polsinelli; six great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with burial in Melscheimer Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved