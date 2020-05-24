Mary Lou Lawver
age 84, of East Sparta, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 in the Justin T. Rogers Hospice, Akron, OH. She was born February 7, 1936 in Bedford, IN to the late Roy and Rose (Panza) Gilmore. Mary Lou had attended St. Anthony/All Saints Parish.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lawver in 2013; one sister, Barbara Carnes. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Colleena and James Polsinelli, Jeania and Tim Mitchell; one son and daughter-in-law, Donald Lee and Ronaele Lawver; three grandchildren, Angelina Arntz, Angelo (Mindy) Zbuka and Nicole Polsinelli; six great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with burial in Melscheimer Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.