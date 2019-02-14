|
|
Mary Lou Pressley
93, of Canton, Ohio, died February 5, 2019 in Sterling Heights, Michigan after a brief illness. Born May 20, 1926, in Opelika, Alabama, Mary spent most of her life in Canton, Ohio.
She is preceded in death by her husband Melvin Pressley, Sr., parents Tom and Georgia B. Watson; brothers Turner, Ackmiller, Major, Professor, Ernest, L.C., and Jimmy Watson; sisters Tommie Lee Watson, Selma Scott, Equilla Jones, Amerine Scott, Hezerine Wesley, and Rose L. May. She is survived by four dedicated children Rose M. Willis, Melvin Pressley, Jr., Melestine Garner (Dr. Robert) and Mandell Pressley (Kimberley) along with loving grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
A service to Celebrate the Life of Mary L. Pressley's will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the God Given Church of God in Christ, 1027 9th St NE, Canton, OH 44704 at 11 AM. where family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service. Interment, Northlawn Cemetery Arrangements entrusted to; Rhoden Funeral Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306
Published in The Repository on Feb. 14, 2019