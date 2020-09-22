Mary Lou Whitehair
80, of Massillon, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday evening, Sept. 17, 2020. Born in Bellaire, Ohio, Sept. 24, 1939, a daughter to the late Ed and Elsie (Pittman) Yost, Mary had been an area resident throughout her adulthood. She retired after 34 years of faithful service with the former Ansell Perry Division of Ansell Healthcare Ltd. A loving and devoted wife and mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister and aunt – and a wonderful cook, Mary always enjoyed the company of her own large family and the generations that followed. In her leisure time she tried her hand at golf; she enjoyed gardening, playing BINGO and trips to Mountaineer Casino. She will be truly missed by those she loved and who loved her in return.
Predeceased by her parents and brothers, Robert, Carl Richard and Raymond Yost; Mary is survived by her husband, James C. Whitehair, of the home; children, Sherman Holiday, Tammy Whitehair and Terri Decker, all of the area; grandchildren, Kyle Whitehair, Sarah Limbach, Brad Decker, Miranda Decker and Ryan Holiday; and her great-grandchildren, Syndie and Sofia Limbach and Wesley Weisand. Also surviving are her sisters, Sandra Kellams, Carolyn Brown, Shirley Shafer, Stella Goodrich and Glenna Hutchinson; brothers, Donald and Paul Yost; and many nieces and nephews.
No formal funeral services are planned. However, the family will gather to receive condolences from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., followed by an informal time of sharing special memories from 11:30–12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. A private burial will follow. For the safety of those attending, face masks are essential and social distancing protocols will be observed. We'd love to see you in person but if you'd prefer, please add your condolences and memories to our on-line guestbook at, www.atkinsonfeucht.com
