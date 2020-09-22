1/1
Mary Lou Whitehair
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Whitehair

80, of Massillon, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday evening, Sept. 17, 2020. Born in Bellaire, Ohio, Sept. 24, 1939, a daughter to the late Ed and Elsie (Pittman) Yost, Mary had been an area resident throughout her adulthood. She retired after 34 years of faithful service with the former Ansell Perry Division of Ansell Healthcare Ltd. A loving and devoted wife and mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister and aunt – and a wonderful cook, Mary always enjoyed the company of her own large family and the generations that followed. In her leisure time she tried her hand at golf; she enjoyed gardening, playing BINGO and trips to Mountaineer Casino. She will be truly missed by those she loved and who loved her in return.

Predeceased by her parents and brothers, Robert, Carl Richard and Raymond Yost; Mary is survived by her husband, James C. Whitehair, of the home; children, Sherman Holiday, Tammy Whitehair and Terri Decker, all of the area; grandchildren, Kyle Whitehair, Sarah Limbach, Brad Decker, Miranda Decker and Ryan Holiday; and her great-grandchildren, Syndie and Sofia Limbach and Wesley Weisand. Also surviving are her sisters, Sandra Kellams, Carolyn Brown, Shirley Shafer, Stella Goodrich and Glenna Hutchinson; brothers, Donald and Paul Yost; and many nieces and nephews.

No formal funeral services are planned. However, the family will gather to receive condolences from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., followed by an informal time of sharing special memories from 11:30–12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. A private burial will follow. For the safety of those attending, face masks are essential and social distancing protocols will be observed. We'd love to see you in person but if you'd prefer, please add your condolences and memories to our on-line guestbook at, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.

330-833-4193


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Memorial Gathering
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Service
11:30 - 12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved