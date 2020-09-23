Mary Lou
Whitehair
No formal funeral services are planned. However, the family will gather to receive condolences from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., followed by an informal time of sharing special memories from 11:30–12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. A private burial will follow. For the safety of those attending, face masks are essential and social distancing protocols will be observed. We'd love to see you in person but if you'd prefer, please add your condolences and memories to our on-line guestbook at, www.atkinsonfeucht.com
.
330-833-4193