|
|
Mary Lou Williams
Age 71, of Canton, went to her heavenly home on Saturday June 15, 2019. She was born July 11, 1947 in Simpson, W.Va., to the late Roy T. and Leona (Lockhart) Moyers. Mary Lou was a woman of deep Christian faith and was formerly employed by Joseph T. Nist Care center for 10 years.
She is preceded in death by one sister, Judy Luchuck; one nephew, Richard Thomas Moyers. Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth (Barnie A. Jr.) Blair with whom Mary Lou resided; one son, Robert Ray "Bobby" Williams; seven grandchildren, Thomas, Justin, Izzy, Austin, Elizabeth, Noah and Shaun; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Kylie, Turner and Carson; two brothers, Thomas "Pete" (Sue) Moyers and James (Nancy) Moyers; one sister, Carol (Truman) Shaw. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be Thursday June 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Burial will be in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Wednesday 6-8 p.m. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019