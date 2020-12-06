Mary Lou Winters "Nonna"On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Mary Lou Winters "Nonna" returned to our Lord, spending her final day with the people that she loved. This especially included her husband, Jack Bowman Winters, to whom she was married for more than 65 years, beginning their life together on June 28, 1955. Born Maria Louisa Ramirez on January 8, 1935, in Braddock, Pa.Mary Lou was preceded in death by her father, Gregory Ramirez; her mother, Frances Marci Ramirez; her brothers, Gregory Ramirez and Sylvester Ramirez; and her grandson, Vincent Rasicci. Mary Lou is survived by brother-in-law and sister Tim and Esther Wilson; brother and sister-in-law, Gaetano and Karen Ramirez; and sister-in-law, Sally Ramirez. Mary Lou and Jack had two children, Donna Winters Conley (MIke) Rasicci and John Kevin (Stephanie) Winters. Mary Lou and Jack have 10 grandchildren, Richard (Shilpa) Conley, Nicholas (Jessica) Conley, Melinda Cobb, Stacy Conley, Anne (James) Whitsel, Steven Conley, Christa (David) Lab, Michelle (Robert) Warburton, Michael J. (Judy) Rasicci, and Zachary Winters. They have 11 great-grandchildren, Leo White, Logan White, Cecilia Conley, Jaxton Lab, Layla Conley, Gemma Rasicci, Dean Whitsel, Justis Conley, Ishaan Conley, Giovanni Rasicci, and Jeremiah Conley. Mary Lou has two great-grandchildren on the way, Ishika (Lou Lou) Conley and baby Warburton.She was an avid Steeler fan. Mary Lou was a member of the Our Lady of Peace (Christ the Servant) parish for 52 years. She was a mentor, CCD teacher, youth group leader, and servant of God. She loved her Church, her God, and her family, and most of all, her husband, Jack. She was also an active member of the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date for family and friends at Christ the Servant parish.Arnold Funeral Home330-456-7291