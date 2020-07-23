1/1
MARY LOUISE FINK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise Fink

age 95, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in her home. She was born in Canton to the late Ethan and Blanche (Shoemaker) Seemann. Louise was a longtime member of Grace United Church of Christ, Canton; and enjoyed cross stitch crafts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Fink. She is survived by her children: Jim (Sharyn) Fink, Ron Fink, Darlene Fink, Barb (Gaston) McCauley, and Ruth (Tim) Smith; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Phyllis (Don) Measel.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call on Friday from 10-11 a.m., one hour before services at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be practiced. The family extends their gratitude to Crystal and Aultman Hospice for their loving care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karlo-Libby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved