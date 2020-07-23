Mary Louise Fink



age 95, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in her home. She was born in Canton to the late Ethan and Blanche (Shoemaker) Seemann. Louise was a longtime member of Grace United Church of Christ, Canton; and enjoyed cross stitch crafts.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Fink. She is survived by her children: Jim (Sharyn) Fink, Ron Fink, Darlene Fink, Barb (Gaston) McCauley, and Ruth (Tim) Smith; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Phyllis (Don) Measel.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call on Friday from 10-11 a.m., one hour before services at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be practiced. The family extends their gratitude to Crystal and Aultman Hospice for their loving care.



