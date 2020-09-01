Mary Louise Harris



86, of Massillon, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Mary was born on August 2, 1934 in Massillon, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Ruth Marie (Manz) Conkle. She was a 1953 graduate of Washington High School where she sang in the choir and sang in the "Messiah" every Christmas season. She was a Girl Scout Leader, area Girl Scout Chairman, and Girl Scout Cookie chairperson. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir, was the chairperson of the funeral luncheons, active on many boards including, food board, board to select various non ministries, and assembled the Sunday bulletins for many years. Mary sang in Larry Willgus's Choir and attended the Billy Graham Crusade in Cleveland, Ohio. She was Past President to the Massillon City Women's Club and was very active on Past President Women's Club meetings.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Engler; stepfather, Francis Coyne; and half siblings, Ellen Yohn and her brother, Richard. She is survived by her loving husband, Don Harris whom she shared 65 years of marriage; daughters, Denise (Charley) McCune, and Michele (Bill) Dawson; son, Michael (Susan) Harris; half siblings, Sherry Smith and Ann Conkle; and seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.



A Celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour before the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. At a later date there will be memorial luncheon at Faith Lutheran Church.



