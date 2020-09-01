1/1
MARY LOUISE HARRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise Harris

86, of Massillon, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Mary was born on August 2, 1934 in Massillon, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Ruth Marie (Manz) Conkle. She was a 1953 graduate of Washington High School where she sang in the choir and sang in the "Messiah" every Christmas season. She was a Girl Scout Leader, area Girl Scout Chairman, and Girl Scout Cookie chairperson. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir, was the chairperson of the funeral luncheons, active on many boards including, food board, board to select various non ministries, and assembled the Sunday bulletins for many years. Mary sang in Larry Willgus's Choir and attended the Billy Graham Crusade in Cleveland, Ohio. She was Past President to the Massillon City Women's Club and was very active on Past President Women's Club meetings.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Engler; stepfather, Francis Coyne; and half siblings, Ellen Yohn and her brother, Richard. She is survived by her loving husband, Don Harris whom she shared 65 years of marriage; daughters, Denise (Charley) McCune, and Michele (Bill) Dawson; son, Michael (Susan) Harris; half siblings, Sherry Smith and Ann Conkle; and seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour before the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. At a later date there will be memorial luncheon at Faith Lutheran Church.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved