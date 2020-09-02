1/
MARY LOUISE HARRIS
1934 - 2020
Mary Louise

Harris

A Celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour before the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.

At a later date there will be memorial luncheon at Faith Lutheran Church.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
SEP
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
James McWhorter
September 1, 2020
Deepest condolences to the Harris family on the passing of Mary with love from Gwen Kovesci and Jim McWhorter. May God be with all of you during this time of grief.
Jim Mc Whorter
Classmate
