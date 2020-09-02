Mary Louise



Harris



A Celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour before the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.



At a later date there will be memorial luncheon at Faith Lutheran Church.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222



