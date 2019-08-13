Home

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Simpson United Methodist Church
1924 - 2019
Mary Louise Hayes Obituary
Mary Louise Hayes

Together Again

Age 94, of Canton, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born August 20, 1924 in Akron, a daughter of the late Paul and Pearl Louise (Olivet) Rennie, grew up in Mineral City and East Sparta, and resided in Canton since 1950. She was raised by her grandparents and her aunt Clara Halter. Mary Louise was a 1942 graduate of Mineral City High School. She had worked at Sears in downtown Canton for ten years and then was secretary at Simpson United Methodist Church where she was a member. She also was a member of United Methodist Women and Sarah Circle of the church, and Sears Retirees.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jack B. Hayes on August 28, 2017. Mary Louise is the beloved mother of Tom Hayes of Canton and Jeffrey Hayes of Washington DC, and also survived by a cousin, Sue Zanne Artzner.

Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in Simpson United Methodist Church with Pastor Ivy Smith officiating. Interment will be in Warstler Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the outstanding staff of Bethany Nursing Home for the excellent care given to Mary Louise. Contributions in Mrs. Hayes's memory may be made to Simpson United Methodist Church, 4900 Middlebranch Ave. NE, Canton, OH 44705. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2019
