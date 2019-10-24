Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Mary Louise Hesson Obituary
Mary Louise Hesson

Age 102, of Canton passed away Wednesday morning Oct. 23, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Mary was born on Wednesday, July 4, 1917 in Canton, the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Salzano) Moecia. She was a 1935 graduate of McKinley High School. Mary was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and volunteered at the St. Joan of Arc Food Pantry. She also was a salesperson for many years at Robert Hall Clothes. Mary had a zest for life, was an avid walker, enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Miles E. Hesson; son, Nick C. Hesson; granddaughter, Nicole Hesson; great-grandson, Dominick Wilgus; siblings, Angeline, Tony, Joseph, Frank, Millie, John, Dick, and Rocco. Mary is survived by a daughter, Linda (Jeffrey) Petz and granddaughter, Carmella Hesson-Wilgus; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Fr. G. David Weikart as celebrant. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. at the church. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019
