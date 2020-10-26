1/
MARY LOUISE LUNKWITZ
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise Lunkwitz

age 92 of Massillon, passed away on October 23, 2020. Mary was born on March 1, 1928 in Massillon, to Harry and Esther (Fisher) Mross. She graduated from Washington High School and worked as a maid for The Imperial House for many, many years. Mary had a green thumb and loved to plant flowers. She also enjoyed driving in Amish Country and appreciated being around the Amish.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Irene Yost, and Norma Mross. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Lunkwitz; sister, Shirley Hayes; and nephew, Thomas Hays, Jr.

A private burial will take place at Brookfield Cemetery. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved