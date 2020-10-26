Mary Louise Lunkwitzage 92 of Massillon, passed away on October 23, 2020. Mary was born on March 1, 1928 in Massillon, to Harry and Esther (Fisher) Mross. She graduated from Washington High School and worked as a maid for The Imperial House for many, many years. Mary had a green thumb and loved to plant flowers. She also enjoyed driving in Amish Country and appreciated being around the Amish.She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Irene Yost, and Norma Mross. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Lunkwitz; sister, Shirley Hayes; and nephew, Thomas Hays, Jr.A private burial will take place at Brookfield Cemetery. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to:Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3222