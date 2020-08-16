1/1
Mary Lucille (Koon) Fiddler
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lucille (Koon) Fiddler

Age 87, of East Sparta, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born Feb. 9, 1933, in Fifteen Liberty Twp., Washington Co., Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Carrie (Moore) Koon, she had been an East Sparta resident since 1940. Lucille was a 1950 graduate of East Sparta High School and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Morges.

Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Fiddler, on March 14, 2015, and two sons, Lee Fiddler in 2007 and Kevin Fiddler in 1993. Survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Brian Arnold, and Sandi and Al Shaw; one son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Brenda Fiddler; one sister, Beryl Biechler; and numerous grandchildren, including her beloved Carrie (Wilbur) Horner; great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Due to the health concerns, a Private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed., Aug. 19, 2020 in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Morges with Fr. Jason Shell as Celebrant. Facial covering is required. There is no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lucille's memory may be made to the Helping Hands Network, PO Box 595, Waynesburg, OH 44688. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330) 866-9425

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved