Mary Lucille (Koon) Fiddler
Age 87, of East Sparta, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born Feb. 9, 1933, in Fifteen Liberty Twp., Washington Co., Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Carrie (Moore) Koon, she had been an East Sparta resident since 1940. Lucille was a 1950 graduate of East Sparta High School and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Morges.
Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Fiddler, on March 14, 2015, and two sons, Lee Fiddler in 2007 and Kevin Fiddler in 1993. Survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Brian Arnold, and Sandi and Al Shaw; one son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Brenda Fiddler; one sister, Beryl Biechler; and numerous grandchildren, including her beloved Carrie (Wilbur) Horner; great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Due to the health concerns, a Private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed., Aug. 19, 2020 in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Morges with Fr. Jason Shell as Celebrant. Facial covering is required. There is no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lucille's memory may be made to the Helping Hands Network, PO Box 595, Waynesburg, OH 44688. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
