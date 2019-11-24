Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Greaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Greaves


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Greaves Obituary
Mary M. Greaves

age 88 of Canton, OH went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born in Allison, PA on May 12, 1931 to the late John and Elizabeth (Davis) Zellie. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David Greaves; siblings: John, Bertha, Alexander "Red," Sophie, Edward, Hellen, Paul, and Joseph.

Mary is survived by a daughter, Mary Swonger of Canton, granddaughter Priscilla (Neil) Blackburn, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren who all loved her dearly. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

No calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -