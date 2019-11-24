|
Mary M. Greaves
age 88 of Canton, OH went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born in Allison, PA on May 12, 1931 to the late John and Elizabeth (Davis) Zellie. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David Greaves; siblings: John, Bertha, Alexander "Red," Sophie, Edward, Hellen, Paul, and Joseph.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Mary Swonger of Canton, granddaughter Priscilla (Neil) Blackburn, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren who all loved her dearly. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
No calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019