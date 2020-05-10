Mary M. (Mancuso) Osborn
Mary M. (Mancuso) Osborn

Age 83 of Canton, passed away peacefully Tuesday May 5th with her son and granddaughter by her side. A life resident of Canton, she was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Carmela Mancuso, as well as her brother Frank Mancuso. Mary was a graduate of McKinley High School. She loved her family, cooking, her animals, traveling, and the Cleveland Indians. Anyone who visited her never left hungry. She retired from Ohio Bell after 30 years of service.

Mary is survived by her children, Brenda L. Graham, Michael D. Osborn; granddaughters, Stephanie Sanor and Jennifer Osborn; great granddaughter, Paislee Sanor; sister-in-law, Shirley (Ken) Kral; brother-in-law, David Houck; and brother-in-law, Jim (Margene) Osborn. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Joe and Carmie Mancuso, Todd Osborn, Kenny and Craig Radcliff, Kim Rojas and Cara Puglisi, as well as her aunt, Ruth Shaw; and cousins Rose Venezia and Judy Vidak.

Private family services will be held at Rossi Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Henry Warstler Cemetery.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
