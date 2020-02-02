|
Mary M. Oyster
age 96, of North Canton, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born in Mogadore, Ohio to the late Merrill and Ruth (Strimple) Shook. Mary was a graduate of Baldwin Wallace University and a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. She spent her years teaching in the Plain Local district. Mary was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association and an avid Bridge player.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell. She is survived by her children: Sandra (James) Mackemull, Lowell (Kathi) Oyster and Rick (Jane) Oyster; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service for the family will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery.
