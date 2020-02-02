Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY 14211
716-894-4888
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY OYSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY M. OYSTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY M. OYSTER Obituary
Mary M. Oyster

age 96, of North Canton, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born in Mogadore, Ohio to the late Merrill and Ruth (Strimple) Shook. Mary was a graduate of Baldwin Wallace University and a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. She spent her years teaching in the Plain Local district. Mary was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association and an avid Bridge player.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell. She is survived by her children: Sandra (James) Mackemull, Lowell (Kathi) Oyster and Rick (Jane) Oyster; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service for the family will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery. You may sign the guest book at:

arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver, 330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -