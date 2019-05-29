Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
7067 Cleveland Road
Wooster, OH 44691
330-345-5665
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
7067 Cleveland Road
Wooster, OH 44691
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY PELFREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY M. "MARGIE" PELFREY


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARY M. "MARGIE" PELFREY Obituary
Mary "Margie" M. Pelfrey

79, of Warsaw, formerly of Marshallville, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Community Hospice, in Coshocton.

Friends may call Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Sherwood Chapel, Wooster. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to , 408 Ninth St. SW, Canton, OH 44707.

Margie was born August 12, 1939 in Parson, West Virginia to Russell and Jessie {Roe} Hebb. She married James Pelfrey on August 24, 1969. He survives. Margie enjoyed crocheting, crafting and gardening especially her flowers. She also attended yard sales and was very proud of her children and grandchildren, making sure to be present for all of their birthdays.

Margie will be deeply missed by her husband of 50 years; children Katherine Miller of Danville, James Pelfrey Jr. of the home, and Jason (Stacey) O. Pelfrey of Marshallville; grandchildren Michael Vaness, Brecklynn Whitman, Kasey Reigle, Chelsea Drake, and Mason Drake; 8 great-grandchildren. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.

Roberts Funeral Home

330-345-5665
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now