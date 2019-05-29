|
|
Mary "Margie" M. Pelfrey
79, of Warsaw, formerly of Marshallville, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Community Hospice, in Coshocton.
Friends may call Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Sherwood Chapel, Wooster. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to , 408 Ninth St. SW, Canton, OH 44707.
Margie was born August 12, 1939 in Parson, West Virginia to Russell and Jessie {Roe} Hebb. She married James Pelfrey on August 24, 1969. He survives. Margie enjoyed crocheting, crafting and gardening especially her flowers. She also attended yard sales and was very proud of her children and grandchildren, making sure to be present for all of their birthdays.
Margie will be deeply missed by her husband of 50 years; children Katherine Miller of Danville, James Pelfrey Jr. of the home, and Jason (Stacey) O. Pelfrey of Marshallville; grandchildren Michael Vaness, Brecklynn Whitman, Kasey Reigle, Chelsea Drake, and Mason Drake; 8 great-grandchildren. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Roberts Funeral Home
330-345-5665
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019