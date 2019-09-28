|
|
Mary M. Ronald
Age 94, passed away Thursday September 26, 2019 in her home. She was born October 22, 1924 in Canton to the late Ignatius and Mary (Kowalczuk) Bair. Mary was a 1942 graduate of East Canton High School and a member of St. Paul Community Christian Church. She was employed in retail sales for more than 40 years. Mary enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Ronald in 2003; one sister, Anna Lombardi; one brother, Walter Bair.
Mary is survived by her son, Richard T. (Dee) Ronald; her daughter, Linda (David) Starkey; four grandchildren: Deana,
Kurt (Antoinette), Mark (Monica) and Michael (Michelle); six great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Makenzie, Jake, Evan, Avery and Allie; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton, with Chaplain Freddie Rodriguez officiating. Interment in Union Cemetery, Louisville. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Monday (10-11 a.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 28, 2019