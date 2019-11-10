|
Mary M. (Sullivan) Witmer
age 79, died Thursday after an extended illness She was a life resident of Canton, 1948 graduate of Lincoln High School, was the former owner of Mary and Bill's Tavern and The Pickle Barrel Restaurant, and had worked at the Suarez Corporation and Infocision. Mary was a member of Christ the Servant Parish and belonged to several bridge clubs.
Survived by her husband of 61 Years, Bill Witmer, children, Michael (Karen) Witmer, Ann (Bob) Mohler, Patti (Francis) Nauer and Colleen (Peter) O'Connor and grandchildren, Bryan and Shaun Nauer and Michael and Megan Witmer. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred Sullivan and a brother, Thomas Sullivan.
Family and friends may call Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish with Monsignor Lewis Gaetano as celebrant. Private burial will be in Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark County Hunger Task Force or the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019