Mary M. "Tillie" Westbeld
age 94, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Born April 26, 1926 in Canton; she was the daughter of Charles and Anna (Tzitz) Bobish. She was a 1944 graduate of Timken High School, worked for many years as a sales associate, and was a member of the St. Louis Parish in Louisville.
Survivors include her children, Frederick (Brenda) Westbeld, Robert (Kristine) Westbeld, and Monica (David) Oancea; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Peter Bobish. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Norman in 2007; a grandson, Britain Roush in 2016; and two brothers, Charles and George Bobish.
There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be sent to www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel 330-875-1414