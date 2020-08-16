1/1
Mary M. "Tillie" Westbeld
1926 - 2020
Mary M. "Tillie" Westbeld

age 94, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Born April 26, 1926 in Canton; she was the daughter of Charles and Anna (Tzitz) Bobish. She was a 1944 graduate of Timken High School, worked for many years as a sales associate, and was a member of the St. Louis Parish in Louisville.

Survivors include her children, Frederick (Brenda) Westbeld, Robert (Kristine) Westbeld, and Monica (David) Oancea; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Peter Bobish. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Norman in 2007; a grandson, Britain Roush in 2016; and two brothers, Charles and George Bobish.

There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be sent to www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.

Stier-Israel 330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
