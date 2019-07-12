Home

Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Mary Magdalene (Maggie Foltz) Studer


1922 - 2019
Mary Magdalene (Maggie Foltz) Studer Obituary
Mary Magdalene "Together Again"

(Maggie Foltz) Studer

Age 96, fell asleep and awoke in the arms of Jesus on July 10, 2019. Born Dec. 31 1922, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, George L. Studer; parents, Arthur W. and Rena Marie (Baum) Foltz; sisters, Infant Arlene Lenora, Crystal Virginia Bennett, Zola Berdine Sigrist; daughter-in-law, Dora Studer. She is survived by her son, Dale Studer; daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara (Ralph) Tinkler, Mary (John) Steiger; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Monday July 15, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Schneeberger Funeral Home, 2222 Fulton Road NW, Canton, OH 44709 with Pastor George Keeler officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Luthern Churchm 909 Tuscarawas St. E., Canton, OH 44707 or Sarah Care of Belden Village 6199 Frank Ave NW, Canton, OH 44720. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com.

Schneeberger Funeral Home, 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on July 12, 2019
