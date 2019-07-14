|
|
|
Mary Magdalene (Maggie Foltz) Studer
Calling hours will be held Monday July 15, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service on Tuesday July 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Schneeberger Funeral Home, 2222 Fulton Road NW, Canton, OH 44709 with Pastor George Keeler officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Luthern Church, 909 Tuscarawas St. E., Canton, OH 44707 or Sarah Care of Belden Village, 6199 Frank Ave NW, Canton, OH 44720. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.
com.
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019