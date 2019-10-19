|
Mary Magdalene Wetter-Young
Age 88, of East Sparta passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 in The Danbury following a period of declining health. Born January 15, 1931 in Canton, Ohio to the late Adrian and Arlene (Tressell) Herstine. She was an East Sparta resident since 1951 prior to which she had resided in Magnolia and was a 1949 graduate of Magnolia High School. Magdalene was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She was also a member of various card clubs, a former 4-H advisor and had delivered Meals On Wheels. She enjoyed playing golf and was a fan of numerous sports. Magdalene was happiest on the farm with the cows in the pasture and the pond reflecting the sun. Preceded in death by her first husband, Franklin E. Wetter in 1995; second husband, Jay Young in 2007; two brothers, Davy Herstine and B. Lewis Herstine.
She is survived by four children and spouses: Nancy and David Stark, Debra Baughman, Steven and Cheryl Wetter, Keith and Laurie Wetter; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; her beloved dog, Corky. The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Danbury and a special thanks to Lori Dillon who prayed with Magdalene and became a special friend.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. With Pastor Michael Bradford officiating. Interment in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church or the Stark County Humane Society.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 19, 2019