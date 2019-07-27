|
|
Mary Margaret "Peg" Beckett
Together Again
83, of Massillon, passed away on July 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born on November 14, 1935 in Canal Fulton to the late Chester and Sarah (Lyons) Hansel. She was 1 of 16 children. Peg retired from Massillon Community Hospital in 1999 where she worked in medical records. She was a member of Faith Community Fellowship and a diehard Cleveland Indians fan. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her family and furry companion, Murray. Peg was dedicated to her family and friends. Her greatest passion was being a grandma and great-grandma. They were her pride and joy.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Todd (Cathy) Beckett, Carla (Robert) Lachmaier, Kelly (Mike) Ries and Mindy (Randy) Westfall; brother, Don (Barb) Hansel; sisters, Virginia (Merle) Miller, Cathy (Paul) Bryant and Beth (Jim) McConaghy; sisters-in law, Shirley Hansel and Ann Hansel; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and special niece, Brenda (Brian) Lewis. In addition to her parents, Peg was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Carl Beckett and 11 siblings.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31st from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Faith Community Fellowship, 1303 9th Street SW, Massillon. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. and burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 27, 2019