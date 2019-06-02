Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Joliet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret Joliet


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Margaret Joliet Obituary
Mary Margaret (Peg) Joliet

Age 89, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 19th, surrounded by her loving family. Peg was born in Brockville, Ontario (Canada) on April 3, 1930. The daughter of Anna Marie and Lyle Kernahan Tompkins, Peg moved to Canton following her marriage to her loving husband of 56 years, Robert L. Joliet who preceded her in death. Peg was a devoted wife, caring mom and a true grandmother. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren. She was a great listener, a fantastic cook, was an avid reader, writer and knitter. Peg loved her Canadian heritage and could always be counted on to belt out a heartfelt "Oh Canada" when prodded.

She is survived by her four children and five grandchildren who she loved most.

The family held a private celebration on Tuesday, May 21st. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in remembrance of Mary Joliet to Echoing Ridge Residential, c/o Echoing Hills, 643 Beverly Ave. Canal Fulton, OH 44614 or online by visiting https://www.ehvi.org/contact-us/donate. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.