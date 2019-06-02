|
Mary Margaret (Peg) Joliet
Age 89, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 19th, surrounded by her loving family. Peg was born in Brockville, Ontario (Canada) on April 3, 1930. The daughter of Anna Marie and Lyle Kernahan Tompkins, Peg moved to Canton following her marriage to her loving husband of 56 years, Robert L. Joliet who preceded her in death. Peg was a devoted wife, caring mom and a true grandmother. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren. She was a great listener, a fantastic cook, was an avid reader, writer and knitter. Peg loved her Canadian heritage and could always be counted on to belt out a heartfelt "Oh Canada" when prodded.
She is survived by her four children and five grandchildren who she loved most.
The family held a private celebration on Tuesday, May 21st. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in remembrance of Mary Joliet to Echoing Ridge Residential, c/o Echoing Hills, 643 Beverly Ave. Canal Fulton, OH 44614 or online by visiting https://www.ehvi.org/contact-us/donate. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on June 2, 2019