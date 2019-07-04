|
Mary Margaret Stockdale
Beloved wife of the late Clyde E. Stockdale, passed away June 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Senior Living. Born August 24, 1922 in Canton, Ohio, Mary Margaret was the eldest daughter of the late Richard P. and Helen B. (Fiala) Bremkamp. She is survived by her children, David (Judi), Jean, Martha, Jack (Joan) Daniel, Timothy and Susan (Gary) Strutner; 18 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; by sisters, Jean Caster of Texas, Dorothy Bernier of Fla., brothers Richard Jr. (Doris) of Conn. and Robert (Linda) of Fla., and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother. James Bremkamp; daughter-in-law, Kathryn; and grandson, James.
A proud 1940 graduate of McKinley, she participated in Speech and Debate and the drama club. Early in her career Mary Margaret taught elocution with Miss Green and was active in the Canton Players Guild. During WWII she was our Rosie-the-Riveter, working at Old King Cole assembling auxiliary airplane fuel tanks for the war effort. Mary was active in many church and community endeavors, including Reedurban Junior Women's Club, Church Women United, National Council of Catholic Women, The Ohio State Mothers' Club, Young Life Committee, Habitat for Humanity, and the Stark County Genealogical Society. She was active at St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of the parish council, president of the Rosary & Altar Society, and a CCD teacher. She was a dedicated Girl Scout Leader, serving for many years as an advisor for the Marian Award. With her husband, she was a member of the Seekers Sunday School Class at Trinity United Methodist Church in Perry. For fifteen years she was employed by Stern and Mann's and enjoyed telling us stories of the customers that she waited on what happened in downtown Canton every evening at dinner. Her family is grateful for her tremendous love and for the thousands of sacrifices, large and small, that she made for us throughout her life. She was our strongest supporter and our best cheerleader. We request that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made in her honor to Young Life of Stark County, PO Box 9415 Canton, OH 44711 or online at www.YLStark.org.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 6 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends may call Friday evening 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on July 4, 2019