Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
4275 Lincoln Way West
Massillon, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
4275 Lincoln Way West
Massillon, OH
Mary Margaret Woodall


1940 - 2019
Mary Margaret Woodall Obituary
Mary Margaret Woodall

Age 79 of Canal Fulton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, September 27, 2019. Mary worked with the mentally and physically handicapped most of her career life. Mary was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Massillon. She was a talented sewer and crocheter whom often made blankets and prayer shawls for friends and family.

Preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Dorothy (Stauffer) Bristor and mother-in-law, Pearl Woodall; Mary is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Randall Woodall; daughter, Lori (Greg) Pratt; three grandchildren, Tiffany (Dan) Carlin, Danielle Dupler and Cory Dupler and her four great-grandchildren, whom she adored greatly. Also surviving are her four special sisters, Carolyn (Chuck) Blosser, Barbara (Gene) Urban, Susan (Pete) Wagner, Sharon Bristor and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held SATURDAY, October 12, 2019, 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 4275 Lincoln Way West, Massillon, Pastor Katie Jacob officiating. Visitation 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. A luncheon will immediately follow after the service. Donations can be made to the mentally and physically handicapped.

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019
