Mary Maude (Snyder) Beuter
age 91, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A life-resident of Canton, born to Nelson S. and Florence Schoner Snyder May 30, 1928. A 1945 graduate of Lehman High School and 1949 graduate of The College of Wooster. Following graduation she taught at Uniontown High School. In 1950 she was chosen to be part of a National YWCA group which surveyed and helped rebuild Y's in Europe. In 1951,while teaching, and working as part-time Youth Director at Trinity UCC she married her late husband Robert V. Beuter. Mary Maude stayed active in Canton, serving on the YWCA Board, and leading Y tours for many local residents. Always active at her church, Trinity UCC, she served as Elder, taught adult SS classes for 50 years, and was a Co-chair of the Library Committee, a member of Welcome In SS Class, and Trinity Circle. She also was elected to Phi Alpha Theta History Honorary Society, a member of P.E.O. Chapter AC, The College Club of Canton, and The Canton Woman's Club. She valued education and was an avid reader; went to Chautauqua Institution each summer, enjoyed travel in US and Europe, and spending time at the family farm. As a loving mother and grandmother, family was an important part of her life.
She was also preceded in death by her husband in 2014, and an also an infant daughter. She is survived by her daughter, Julia K. Bogner,and sons, Robert N. (Norma Lee) Beuter, Charles E. "Chip" (Lori) Beuter; grandchildren, Mary K. (Christopher P.) Wells, Theodore R. (Molly) Bogner, Brittany L. Beuter, Emily E. Beuter; twin great-granddaughters, Kate L. and Meredith V. Bogner; sister, Martha Jane (J. Douglas) Black of Mansfield plus several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ. An additional calling hour will take place before services on Friday from 11-to 12 Noon before the Noon Service at the church. Private burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the endowment fund at Trinity United Church of Christ, 3909 Blackburn Rd. N.W.Canton, OH 44718 and P.E.O. AC Sisterhood c/o Carol Baker, 1115 22nd St. N.E., Canton, OH 44714.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2019