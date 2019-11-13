Home

Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity United Church of Christ
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity United Church of Christ
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity United Church of Christ
Mary Maude (Snyder) Beuter


1928 - 2019
Mary Maude (Snyder) Beuter Obituary
Mary Maude (Snyder) Beuter

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ. An additional calling hour will take place before services on Friday from 11-to 12 Noon before the Noon Service at the church. Private burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the endowment fund at Trinity United Church of Christ, 3909 Blackburn Rd. N.W.Canton, OH 44718 and P.E.O. AC Sisterhood c/o Carol Baker, 1115 22nd St. N.E., Canton, OH 44714.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019
