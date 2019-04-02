|
Mary May Daut
96, passed away on March 30, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born in Massillon on July 5, 1922 to George A. and Margaret M. (Morgan) Hardesty. Mary had worked many years at Massillon Sign and then Century Products until her retirement.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin( Roy J. Renner) Daut; three grandchildren, Rob (Amy), Nikki, and Jim (Jane) and five great-grandchildren, Janelle, Jared, Delilah, Kelly and Erica; sister, Roberta Dimitroff; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Brenner. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Brenner; and brothers, John, James and George Hardesty.
A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Messages of condolence and support may be sent to www.pauelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2019