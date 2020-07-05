Mary MeniefieldAge 79, passed away June 25, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born on June 22, 1941 in Welch, W.Va.She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Ricky (Deloris) Meniefield, Andre Meniefield all of Canton, Ohio; daughter, Marie L. Meniefield of Canton, Ohio; (four) grandchildren, (seven) great-grandchildren, (six) great-great grandchildren.Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home. A Graveside Service will be held on at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Forest Hill Cemetery, 4414 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709.