Mary Meniefield
1941 - 2020
Mary Meniefield

Age 79, passed away June 25, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born on June 22, 1941 in Welch, W.Va.

She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Ricky (Deloris) Meniefield, Andre Meniefield all of Canton, Ohio; daughter, Marie L. Meniefield of Canton, Ohio; (four) grandchildren, (seven) great-grandchildren, (six) great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home. A Graveside Service will be held on at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Forest Hill Cemetery, 4414 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709.


Published in The Repository on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
JUL
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
