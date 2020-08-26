1/1
Mary O. Sarver
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary O. Sarver

Age 93, of Alliance, passed away Monday Aug. 24, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born July 11, 1927 in Denoya, Okla., to the late Herman and Hazel (Knight) Ferrebee. Mary was a member of First Christian Church, Canton.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Sarver in 1973; three brothers, Howard, Lee and James "Tex" Ferrebee; one sister, Bernice Neff. Mary is survived by two sons, Russell (Kathy) Sarver Jr and Jeffrey (Sherry) Sarver; two grandsons, Edwin (Linley) Sarver and Isaac Sarver; three brothers, Ray, Freddie (Joyce) and Leo Ferrebee; two sisters, Ida (Eddie) Blatt and Donna (Danny) Bullman; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

A private family service will be in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with interment in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved