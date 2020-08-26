Mary O. Sarver
Age 93, of Alliance, passed away Monday Aug. 24, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born July 11, 1927 in Denoya, Okla., to the late Herman and Hazel (Knight) Ferrebee. Mary was a member of First Christian Church, Canton.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Sarver in 1973; three brothers, Howard, Lee and James "Tex" Ferrebee; one sister, Bernice Neff. Mary is survived by two sons, Russell (Kathy) Sarver Jr and Jeffrey (Sherry) Sarver; two grandsons, Edwin (Linley) Sarver and Isaac Sarver; three brothers, Ray, Freddie (Joyce) and Leo Ferrebee; two sisters, Ida (Eddie) Blatt and Donna (Danny) Bullman; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A private family service will be in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with interment in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
