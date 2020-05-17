Mary "Penny" Pratt
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Penny" Pratt

age 65 of Green, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born on Oct. 8, 1954 in Canton to the late James and Geraldine (McDonald) Doane. Due to the untimely death of her parents, Penny was raised by her aunt and uncle Elloise and Riley Doane. She enjoyed shopping and taking care of her many beloved cats over the years.

In addition to her parents, Penny is preceded in death by her uncle, Riley Doane, and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Richard E. Pratt; her brother, William (Marybeth) Doane of Camano Island, Wash., and her aunt, Elloise George of Camano Island, Wash.

There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved