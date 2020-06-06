MARY R. MILLER
Mary R. Miller

85, of Catawissa, PA and formerly of Louisville and Minerva, Ohio passed away Wednesday June 3, 2020 at the Gardens of Millville where she was a resident since March 2, 2020. She was born August 22, 1934 in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Basil "Pinker" and Dorothy (Violand) Renier. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in Canton Ohio. She moved to PA with her family in 1979 to take care of her mother in law as she was always thinking of other people. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Slabtown. Mary worked as a clerk at the Mini Mart in Slabtown, where she loved talking to all the customers. She enjoyed cooking, following the news, reading the newspaper, shopping and she always made sure to vote. She also enjoyed the Bloomsburg Fair, Knoebels Amusement Resort, playing bingo the Slabtown Church Picnic and vacationing at Lake Erie. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by four children: David Miller and companion Doreen Ludwig of Elverson, PA, Denise Snyder of Catawissa, Danny Miller and wife Ronnette of Millville, Donald Miller wife Patricia of Catawissa, six grandchildren; Diana Snyder, Justin Miller, Donnette Snyder, Justine Curto, Desirae Lebo, Danielle Snyder, seven great-grandchildren, brother Paul Renier wife Mary of Massillon, OH, and sister Janet Haidet husband Dennis of Louisville, OH. Mary was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband Bradley Miller who passed away October 1994, and two brothers John and Kenny Renier. She was also preceded in death by four children, Jeff, Diana Lynne and two baby girls.

Services will be at the convenience of the family at Millgrove Cemetery. Family and friends may send online condolences to: allenrhornefuneralhome.com The Allen R. Horne Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 193 McIntyre Road, Catawissa, is handling arrangements.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 6, 2020.
