Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY PATCHIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY R. PATCHIN


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY R. PATCHIN Obituary
Mary R. Patchin

age 74, of Hartville, passed away at home, surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born July 18, 1945 in Spencer, WV, to the late Maxwell and Imogene (Lloyd) Cottrell. Mary was a graduate of Spencer High School, and worked at Teledyne Rubber, Ravenna Aluminum, and Raisin Rack.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; sons, Kyle and Matthew; grandchildren: Adam, Andrea, Andrew, and Abby; and great-grandchildren: Emmett, Melody, Kyle, Lincoln, Athena, and Alric; brother, Mackie; and sister, Elizabeth "Libby".

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, no visitation or ceremonies are planned at this time. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -