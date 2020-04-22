|
|
Mary R. Patchin
age 74, of Hartville, passed away at home, surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born July 18, 1945 in Spencer, WV, to the late Maxwell and Imogene (Lloyd) Cottrell. Mary was a graduate of Spencer High School, and worked at Teledyne Rubber, Ravenna Aluminum, and Raisin Rack.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; sons, Kyle and Matthew; grandchildren: Adam, Andrea, Andrew, and Abby; and great-grandchildren: Emmett, Melody, Kyle, Lincoln, Athena, and Alric; brother, Mackie; and sister, Elizabeth "Libby".
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, no visitation or ceremonies are planned at this time. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 22, 2020