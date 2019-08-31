|
|
Irene Rauber
Mary "Irene" Rauber, 93, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert W. Rauber and her son, Rob Rauber. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Patricia Ann Riska of Charlotte, North Carolina. Irene spent the past several years in Charlotte with her daughter and son-in-law, Bill Riska. She looked upon Bill as a son because of the support and love he provided. Two of Irene's grandsons and their wives live in North Carolina. Caleb and Kristal Riska of Durham and Joshua and Sarah Riska of Charlotte who cared for her deeply and brought Irene great joy during the time they spent together. Her great-grandchild, Holden Grace Riska, of Charlotte was the "light of her life". Rob and his wife Nancy had 5 children and they blessed Irene with several great grandchildren.
Irene was the daughter of Forest and Mary Seese of Navarre and is survived by two loving sisters, Carolyn and her husband Les Fetters, along with Susan Seese, who reside in Arizona. Her cousin, Sandra Dixon of Canton, Ohio was a close relative and dear friend. Irene was a member of St. John's UCC in Massillon and had many friends within the church. While living in Massillon, she was active in her church and was a member of the Massillon Women's Club. Funeral arrangements are being handled by McEwen Funeral Home in Charlotte.
Arrangements are pending for a memorial service at St. John's Church.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2019