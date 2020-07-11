1/1
MARY REBECCA (COTTRELL) NICHOLS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Rebecca (Cottrell) Nichols

age 90, completed her earthly race on July 9, 2020. She battled leukemia with courage and bravery. She remained faithful and joyful until the very end. Mary will have many jewels in her crown. She was born March 11, 1930 in Oka, West Virginia, Calhoun County to the late Rev. Hobert Lee and Ada Belle (Duffield) Cottrell of Spencer, West Virginia. Mary was wed to her husband, Boyd Allen Nichols on September 4, 1954 in Spencer, West Virginia. They were married for 46 years. Residing in the New Baltimore Ohio area for most of their lives, she and her husband owned and operated B&M Bait and Tackle and Mary's Sewing Corner. For many years she was an active member of Hartville Gospel Mission, and most recently, of Uniontown Chapel of Faith. She enjoyed serving the Lord and others, singing, sewing, fishing, puzzles, gardening and going the hippo way. She and her family fondly remember their time spent camping on the Kokosing River, especially the silly memory of her falling up the bank along the river. She was family famous for her holiday dinners, pecan tarts, cinnamon apple butter and her dangly turkey earrings.

Mary is the cornerstone of our family, a true Proverbs 31 woman. Her absence will be forever felt by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless others. She is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Boyd; siblings: Janice and Hershel; and granddaughters, Melissa and Amanda. She will be greatly missed by her siblings: Hazell, Lowell, Linda and Brenda, all of West Virginia; her daughters: Rebecca Nichols, Pamela (Mike) Ellis, and Sheila (Keith) Farmer, all of Hartville; her grandchildren: Michael (Jamie) Ellis of Virginia, Melinda (John) Miller of Akron, April Davis of Hartville, Melanie (Aaron) Harper of Kansas, and Tiffany (Jim) Morris of Clinton; as well as her great-grandchildren: Travis, Wyatt, Abigail, Tayden, Morgan, Isabella, Jett, Koen, Aly, Adalyn; and many extended family and friends.

Family calling hours will be Monday, July 13th., from 10:00 - 11:00 at Arnold's Funeral Home in Hartville, with private services immediately following. Final resting place: New Baltimore Cemetery. The family wishes a sincere thank you to Dr. Haut's office, Canterbury Villa and Mercy Hospice for their love and care and her dear puzzle buddy Lois. Please consider making a blood donation to the American Red Cross in Mary's memory.

Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Funeral Home Hartville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved