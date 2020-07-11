Mary Rebecca (Cottrell) Nicholsage 90, completed her earthly race on July 9, 2020. She battled leukemia with courage and bravery. She remained faithful and joyful until the very end. Mary will have many jewels in her crown. She was born March 11, 1930 in Oka, West Virginia, Calhoun County to the late Rev. Hobert Lee and Ada Belle (Duffield) Cottrell of Spencer, West Virginia. Mary was wed to her husband, Boyd Allen Nichols on September 4, 1954 in Spencer, West Virginia. They were married for 46 years. Residing in the New Baltimore Ohio area for most of their lives, she and her husband owned and operated B&M Bait and Tackle and Mary's Sewing Corner. For many years she was an active member of Hartville Gospel Mission, and most recently, of Uniontown Chapel of Faith. She enjoyed serving the Lord and others, singing, sewing, fishing, puzzles, gardening and going the hippo way. She and her family fondly remember their time spent camping on the Kokosing River, especially the silly memory of her falling up the bank along the river. She was family famous for her holiday dinners, pecan tarts, cinnamon apple butter and her dangly turkey earrings.Mary is the cornerstone of our family, a true Proverbs 31 woman. Her absence will be forever felt by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless others. She is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Boyd; siblings: Janice and Hershel; and granddaughters, Melissa and Amanda. She will be greatly missed by her siblings: Hazell, Lowell, Linda and Brenda, all of West Virginia; her daughters: Rebecca Nichols, Pamela (Mike) Ellis, and Sheila (Keith) Farmer, all of Hartville; her grandchildren: Michael (Jamie) Ellis of Virginia, Melinda (John) Miller of Akron, April Davis of Hartville, Melanie (Aaron) Harper of Kansas, and Tiffany (Jim) Morris of Clinton; as well as her great-grandchildren: Travis, Wyatt, Abigail, Tayden, Morgan, Isabella, Jett, Koen, Aly, Adalyn; and many extended family and friends.Family calling hours will be Monday, July 13th., from 10:00 - 11:00 at Arnold's Funeral Home in Hartville, with private services immediately following. Final resting place: New Baltimore Cemetery. The family wishes a sincere thank you to Dr. Haut's office, Canterbury Villa and Mercy Hospice for their love and care and her dear puzzle buddy Lois. Please consider making a blood donation to the American Red Cross in Mary's memory.Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364