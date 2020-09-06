1/1
Mary Rose T. (Cachat) Haren
1915 - 2020
Mary Rose T. (Cachat) Haren

105, passed away at home in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, as the rosary was being prayed at her bedside. She was born in 1915 in a log cabin in Louisville, Ohio, to Peter and Othilie (Paumier) Cachat and was a lifelong Louisville resident. Mary Rose was married to Michael S. Haren from 1947 until his death in 1981. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Hilarion and Camillus Cachat.

She is survived by her children, Michael, Mary Anne, John (Kathy), Mary Rose (John), Mary Louise, Mary Therese, and Mary Pat (Kurt) Reynolds, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Heather, Lindsay, Anne, and all the good folks at Grace Hospice for their compassionate support.

A private funeral Mass for Mary Rose was celebrated on Friday, Sept. 4, at Sacred Heart of Mary, followed by burial in the parish cemetery. In Mary Rose's memory, donations and/or Mass requests may be sent to Sacred Heart of Mary Church, or to a favorite charity. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 6, 2020.
