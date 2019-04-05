|
|
Mary Schoolenberg Matheson
1924-2019
Age 94 of Canton, passed away Wednesday afternoon in the Aultman Compassionate Care Center. She was born July 28, 1924 in Canton to Herbert and Mary (Boogert) Schoolenberg. Mary graduated from Canton South High School. She loved working at the Globe Dairy on the corner of Trump and East Tuscarawas Street and then worked at Diebold for 15 years. Mary was an avid gardener and grew both flowers and vegetables. She worked all the Sudoku puzzles and work searches she could find. She enjoyed fixing and maintaining houses with her daughter, and was always focused on her next project. Her main passion was her family whom she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank (Bill) and her brother, Al. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Tim Rogers; granddaughters, Emily and Amy Rogers.
Calling hours will be Saturday 10:30-12:00 at the Arnold Funeral Home in Canton. Funeral services will begin at 12:00. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
Arnold-Canton 330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2019