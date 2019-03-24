|
Mary "Babe" (Gonzales) Seccombe
"Together Again"
passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. She was a 1952 graduate of McKinley High School. Mary was the past president of the North Canton Junior Sorosis, past secretary for the Stark County Council of Women's Clubs and volunteer at Aultman Hospital. She and her husband, Jack, moved to San Diego in 1974; their two sons moved there shortly after. She retired from the Hewlett-Packard Company as a human resource representative. Mary, her husband Jack and son Rod returned to Canton in 2002.
She was preceded in death by her parents Aquilino "Ben" and Josefa (Munez) Gonzalez; husband Jack Seccombe, treasured sons Jack in 2006 and Rodney in 2015; sisters Olga Timmons, Josephine Gonzalez and Ophelia "Toots" Ferber; brothers Robert, Frank and Joseph Gonzales. Mary is survived by her sisters-in-law Deborah (Michael) Sullivan and Nancy Seccombe; and many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Her wishes were that there be no memorial services. Cremation will take place and her cremated remains are to be scattered at sea in her paradise of San Diego, California.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019