Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Seccombe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Babe" (Gonzales) Seccombe


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary "Babe" (Gonzales) Seccombe Obituary
Mary "Babe" (Gonzales) Seccombe

"Together Again"

passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. She was a 1952 graduate of McKinley High School. Mary was the past president of the North Canton Junior Sorosis, past secretary for the Stark County Council of Women's Clubs and volunteer at Aultman Hospital. She and her husband, Jack, moved to San Diego in 1974; their two sons moved there shortly after. She retired from the Hewlett-Packard Company as a human resource representative. Mary, her husband Jack and son Rod returned to Canton in 2002.

She was preceded in death by her parents Aquilino "Ben" and Josefa (Munez) Gonzalez; husband Jack Seccombe, treasured sons Jack in 2006 and Rodney in 2015; sisters Olga Timmons, Josephine Gonzalez and Ophelia "Toots" Ferber; brothers Robert, Frank and Joseph Gonzales. Mary is survived by her sisters-in-law Deborah (Michael) Sullivan and Nancy Seccombe; and many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Her wishes were that there be no memorial services. Cremation will take place and her cremated remains are to be scattered at sea in her paradise of San Diego, California.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now