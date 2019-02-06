|
|
Mary V.
(Cavalier)
Degirolamo
age 91 of Louisville, passed away Tuesday morning. Born in Middlebranch, Ohio to the late Matte and Carmine (Montanaro) Cavalier, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Degirolamo; brothers, John, Quedo, Renaldo, Pasquale, Orlando, and Lindy Cavalier; sisters, Betty Lancia, Louise Mastri, Anita Melchoir, Alda Caiazza, and Rose Wackerly. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held at Northlawn Cemetery.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2019