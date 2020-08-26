1/1
Mary Vasilo
1927 - 2020
Mary Vasilo

of Jackson Township, 92, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Born in Youngstown on Nov. 30, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Dimitri and Spacia Moteff of Macedonia. Mary was a 1945 graduate of Chaney High School in Youngstown. She was an active member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church and the Massillon Women's Club.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna, and son, Timothy; a sister, Pauline Ellioff, and brother, John Moteff. Her husband was the late Roy C. Vasilo of Massillon. Surviving are her sons, Krist Vasilo of Chicago, and Philip Vasilo of Atlanta; and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Andrea Vasilo. Krist is married to Claudine (Rushing) Vasilo of Texas.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. Burial is at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Jackson Township. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
