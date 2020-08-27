1/
Mary Vasilo
Mary Vasilo

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. Burial is at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Jackson Township. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home

and Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
