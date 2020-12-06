Mary Vicki Richardage 96, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was a life resident of Canton, 1942 graduate of McKinley High School, was retired from Thomas Lombardi and sons after 35 years of service. member of Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Saint Joan of Arc Rosary Society, Canton Garden Center and AARP. Vicki was active in Western Style Square dancing for 22 years. In retirement she enjoyed golf, cards, reading and gardening.Preceded in death by her husband, James E. Richard; parents, Thomas and Carmela Lombardi; brothers, Anthony, Rocco, Michael, Nicholas and Raymond Lombardi and sisters, Frances Tolles and Esther Pizzino. Survived by her sons, Ralph B. (Mary Jane) Richard of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and Dr. James E. (Robin) Richard of Holt, Mich; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Santa Clara Monastery. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)